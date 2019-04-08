Winnipeg man jumps to avoid car gunning for him; flies into hood and windshield

A Winnipeg man is in stable condition after a man allegedly gunned for him in the parking lot of the Marion Hotel.

Police said the man, 36, was closing up shop at a beverage room in the 300 block of Marion Street at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he heard squealing tires and saw a car shoot in his direction. The man tried to jump out of the way but the car hit him, causing him to land on the car’s hood and hit the windshield.

The driver in the vehicle drove off. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Sunday, police arrested a 25-year-old man. He was arrested for assault with a weapon, driving carelessly, driving while suspended and failing to exchange particulars.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court to face charges.

