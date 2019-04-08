Canada
April 8, 2019 6:04 am

Inclement weather forces Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board to close schools

By Associate Producer  Global News

Ice on a Montreal sidewalk. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Jonah Aspler/Global News
Transportation is cancelled and schools are closed to students at certain Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board schools Monday morning.

Below is a list of schools closed on Apr. 8:

Lanaudière

  • Joliette Elementary School
  • Joliette High School
  • Rawdon Elementary School

Staff are still expected to report to work. Daycare is open only to parents whose children are registered as regular users.

