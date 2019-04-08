Inclement weather forces Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board to close schools
A A
Transportation is cancelled and schools are closed to students at certain Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board schools Monday morning.
Below is a list of schools closed on Apr. 8:
Lanaudière
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Rawdon Elementary School
Staff are still expected to report to work. Daycare is open only to parents whose children are registered as regular users.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.