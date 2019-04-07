Kelowna truck owner jumps from moving pickup after suspected thieves drive off with him in the back

Police said a Kelowna man was hurt on Saturday when he jumped from the bed of his own pickup truck, in the north Glenmore area, during an attempt to get the stolen truck back that went awry.

RCMP said the man’s grey 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen on Thursday.

So when he saw it near an apartment building in the 1400-block of Glenmore Road North he tried to get it back.

However, his attempt to confront the suspected thieves wasn’t successful and the pair drove off while he was in the back of the pickup.

“He reportedly climbed into the box of his truck after the suspects, an unknown male and female, refused to turn over his vehicle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those suspects allegedly fled the area with the registered owner exposed in the truck bed.”

Police said the man then jumped from his stolen truck as it slowed down at the nearby intersection of Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive.

RCMP said the stolen pickup continued north toward’s Lake Country and hasn’t been found.

The truck’s owner suffered injuries in Saturday morning’s incident.

Police are looking for tips and information from the public as they continue to investigate the incident.