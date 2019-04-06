Man injured, Kelowna RCMP searching for reportedly stolen truck

Police in Kelowna are searching for a stolen truck after a man was reportedly found injured and lying on the road Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crews confirmed to Global News that the man jumped out of his truck.

The man was taken to hospital. The stolen truck was last seen heading northbound along Glenmore.

The truck is believed to be a white or grey Chevrolet, possibly a 2005 model.

More on this as it develops.