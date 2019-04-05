Crime
April 5, 2019 7:28 pm

Robbers crash truck through entrance of CF Lime Ridge Mall, steal ATM: Hamilton police

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

Hamilton police say thieves used a pickup truck to smash through CF Lime Ridge Mall to steal an ATM.

Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Hamilton police say a stand-alone ATM was the target of thieves using a pickup truck to crash through CF Lime Ridge Mall early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 2004 Chevy Tahoe smashed through the southeast rear entrance shortly after 4:00 a.m. resulting in damage estimated at $100,000.

Mall security cam footage showed the disguised bandits removing the ATM and placing it on the truck, eventually fleeing the scene.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered by police just metres away on Limeridge Road East.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.

