Hamilton police investigate rash of smash-and-grab ATM thefts

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help as they investigate another smash-and-grab theft of an ATM.

The most recent incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Spring Grill restaurant on Upper James Street.

Police say three suspects used a stolen SUV to smash through the front window of the restaurant near Stone Church, knocked over the ATM and fled the scene with it.

Police say they are investigating a rash of similar incidents that have caused significant damage to Hamilton-area businesses.

Police are urging businesses with ATMs to guard themselves against smash-and-grab thefts by moving the machines away from windows or doors.

Businesses are also being told to ensure the machines are in view of security cameras and that they are affixed by a chain or bolted to the floor.