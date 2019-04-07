Winnipeg Jets begin Stanley Cup Playoffs at home on Wednesday

The White Out returns to Bell MTS Place on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Jets fans are expected in droves as the playoff season is upon us. Game ticket holders and non-ticket holders are welcomed to take to the streets outside Bell MTS Place to celebrate.

Street party zones/capacity will be decided 48 hours prior to start time. Food and entertainment will once again be offered, as well as a dedicated family zone. Street party gates will open two hours before puck drop on game day.

READ MORE: Street parties hoping to build on last year’s whiteout success

Playoff ticket holders get in for free and fans who aren’t going to the game but plan to head downtown to take part in the festivities will need to buy $5 tickets. All funds from White Out ticket sales will go to United Way Winnipeg.

Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster with a limit of four per person. The first party is expected to accommodate 15,000 people, with the potential to grow the capacity as needed as the playoffs progress.

The National Hockey League has released their 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule. The Winnipeg Jets will open their quest for the cup at Bell MTS Place for Game 1 on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00 PM against the St. Louis Blues.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets single-game playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues schedule:

Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m. (in Winnipeg) — broadcast on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NHL Network.

Friday, April 12, 8:30 p.m. (in Winnipeg) — broadcast on Sportsnet , TVA Sports, NHL Network.

, Sports, Network. Sunday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. (in St. Louis) — broadcast on CNBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports.

Tuesday, April 16, 8:30 p.m. (in St. Louis) — broadcast on CNBC , SN, TVA Sports.

, SN, Sports. *Thursday, April 18, TBD (in Winnipeg).

*Saturday, April 20, TBD (in St. Louis).

*Monday, April 22, TBD (in Winnipeg).

Tickets for round one go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party go on sale the same day at noon.

— With files from Sam Thompson and Sharon Pfeifer