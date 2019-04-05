Township of Douro-Dummer looking into contract with Peterborough Police Service

The Township of Douro-Dummer’s contract with the Ontario Provincial Police expired in December, and the township is now asking the City of Peterborough if it would be willing to provide a cost estimate on having city police patrol the township for the next four years.

“I think the reason why I believe townships are looking for a costing is because No. 1, they are looking for savings to their taxpayers — and they’ve been very pleased with the service provided by Peterborough Police Service — but there’s no question dollars are tight,” said Gary Baldwin, chair of the Peterborough Police Board.

The mayor of Douro-Dummer Township, J. Murray Jones, says the goal is to save some money but that at this point, the request is in its early stages.

READ MORE: Peterborough police want to bring more women into the service

“We simply asked Peterborough for the idea: are you prepared to give us a pricing? Because it’s a big job. I mean, we aren’t that naive to think they can just get on the phone and give us a number,” said Jones.

Currently, Peterborough police patrol two areas of Peterborough County: Lakefield in Selwyn Township and Cavan Monaghan Township. If the police service were to introduce a third township, it would have to border one of the current regions patrolled by officers, explained Baldwin.

“The concern that some of us might have would be … if Douro-Dummer comes on board, then [will we] include Havelock-Belmont-Methuen? Will we go to Apsley? Then you’re into a regional kind of policing, and what’s in it for taxpayers with wanting to become a regional police force?” he said.

READ MORE: Remembering Toronto’s first black female police officer

Baldwin says there are many factors to consider when patrolling another region, including more cruisers, radio transmission towers and more officers. He says council may have to bring in a consultant with expertise in that area.

“Do we need Ski-Doos? Boats? Right now, we can borrow some of those things from the OPP so it would be a different model, certainly,” said Baldwin.

He adds that the current annual cost of patrolling Peterborough, Cavan Monaghan and Lakefield is about $25 million.

“Certainly, Peterborough police are a great organization, as are the OPP. We’re simply going to see if there is any room to save some money, and that’s just how it is these days,” he said.

Baldwin says the police board has asked for observer status during the agreement process because the board is not currently involved.

This topic is on city council’s agenda on Monday night.