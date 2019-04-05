Golfers soon able to warm up swings at Saskatoon driving ranges

Everyone from a beginner to an advanced golfer will be able to warm up their swing outdoors in Saskatoon starting this weekend.

The municipal ranges at Silverwood Golf Course and Holiday Park Golf Course open on April 6.

Ball sales at both driving ranges will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT until further notice.

Driving range prices available at Silverwood and Holiday Park are as follows:

$11 for a large basket (70-75 balls);

$8 for a medium basket (40-45 balls);

$5 for a small basket (20-25 balls); and

$440 for the season.

The City of Saskatoon operates three golf courses, including Wildwood, which will be opening for the season in the near future.

For more information about the golf courses, visit the city online.

