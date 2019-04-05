Snoop Dogg bringing his ‘Gin and Juice’ to Peterborough

Acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg will be hitting the stage in Peterborough next month.

The Peterborough Memorial Centre announced on Friday afternoon that the rapper and record producer will be bringing his “Snoop Dogg & Friends Tour” to the areaa on May 16 at 8 p.m. Snoop Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) is known for hits such as Gin and Juice and Drop it Like It’s Hot.

Also on the bill is Canadian hip hop star Peter Jackson, a native of Ajax, Ont., whose album “Canadian Boy” went to number 1 in Canada last month.

BREAKING NEWS! Snoop Dogg brings his "Snoop Dogg & Friends Tour" to Peterborough Memorial Centre May 16, 2019! Tickets go on-sale Monday April 8 at 10am, exclusive pre-sale for PMC SCOOP… https://t.co/bhbTFQvY3O — Ptbo Memorial Centre (@PtboMemCentre) April 5, 2019

Venue ticket pre-sale for PMC Scoop members begins Friday and runs until Sunday at 10 p.m.

The public sale begins Monday at 10 a.m. online or at the Memorial Centre’s Baker Tilly Box Office on Lansdowne Street.

Tickets range from $69.99 to $124.99 plus applicable fees and taxes.

