Canada
April 5, 2019 8:56 am

Haldimand mine worker trapped under ‘large rock,’ suffers life-threatening injuries

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

The site of a serious workplace accident at CGC Inc. on 3rd Line in Hagersville, Ont.

Google Street View
A 27-year-old man from Haldimand County is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being crushed by a “large rock” while working in a mine at Canadian Gypsum Corporation (CGC) plant in Hagersville.

A second man, 23, suffered minor injuries during the accident.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment say they were called to the workplace on Thursday at 2:44 p.m. where it was reported that a large rock had fallen onto an employee causing serious injuries.

An OPP investigation determined the two men were working together in the underground mine when a large slab of rock fell onto them, trapping the 27-year-old under the rock as employees worked to remove it from him.

Police say Haldimand County paramedics transported the man to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the accident.

