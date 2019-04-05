Haldimand mine worker trapped under ‘large rock,’ suffers life-threatening injuries
A 27-year-old man from Haldimand County is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being crushed by a “large rock” while working in a mine at Canadian Gypsum Corporation (CGC) plant in Hagersville.
A second man, 23, suffered minor injuries during the accident.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment say they were called to the workplace on Thursday at 2:44 p.m. where it was reported that a large rock had fallen onto an employee causing serious injuries.
An OPP investigation determined the two men were working together in the underground mine when a large slab of rock fell onto them, trapping the 27-year-old under the rock as employees worked to remove it from him.
Police say Haldimand County paramedics transported the man to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the accident.
