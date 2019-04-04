1 in custody, 1 at large in alleged armed robbery of London cabbie: police

One man is in custody and another is being sought after London police say a taxi driver was robbed early Thursday morning of his belongings and vehicle.

It began around 2:15 a.m. near King and Adelaide Streets when police say a taxi picked up two men who asked to be taken to a Cartier Road address in London’s east end.

At the destination, police allege one of the two men pulled out a replica handgun and demanded the cabbie’s belongings.

“One of the men got into the driver seat and reversed the taxi into a parked vehicle, then demanded the taxi driver operate the vehicle again,” police said in a statement.

Police said the taxi driver contacted police by cellphone and left the line active. Officers located the taxicab a short distance away on Hudson Drive. The driver was not hurt.

One of the two suspects took off on foot in an unknown direction, while another fled but was arrested nearby with the help of the canine unit, police said. They are facing unspecified charges. Police said they seized a replica handgun and stolen property.

A detailed description of the second suspect is not available. Police have only said they are a Caucasian male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.