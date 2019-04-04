Addictions recovery house coming to Penticton

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has identified Penticton as a city in need of a substance abuse recovery house for adults overcoming addiction.

According to BC Bid documents, IHA has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for an experienced service-provider to operate an eight-bed supportive residential program in Penticton.

The location is undecided, but it must be within city limits and accessible to community services including mental health and substance use outpatient services, according to the documents.

“Supportive residential programs provide safe, substance-free accommodation and a level of support appropriate for longer-term recovery from problematic substance use,” says the request for proposal.

“Support is generally provided through a combination of peer mentoring, group work and structured activities.”

The program will focus on education and life-skills training that will help the client reintegrate into the community. Secure housing must also be arranged once the client is discharged.

IHA says the services will be for people in early stages of recovery and men and women must be housed separately. Their maximum length of stay will be six months.

“Clients referred to this service will be male and female adults aged 19 and over, who require housing and supports while receiving substance use treatment services,” the documents say.

The request for proposal says the services will be provided under the principles of harm reduction.

“A Harm Reduction approach to substance use accepts that abstinence may not be a realistic goal for some people,” it says.

“Proponents understand the need to work with clients through understanding that substance use is a component part of a client working through recovery and incorporate this into their supportive structure.”

Operators have until April 25 at 2:00 p.m. to bid on the contract. Services are expected to start this summer.