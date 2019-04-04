Health Canada moving to ban textured breast implants over cancer risk

Health Canada is advising a manufacturer of breast implants that it could soon ban the sale of its product in Canada because of a possible link to a rare cancer.

The Biocell implants, manufactured by Allergan, have a slightly textured surface, designed to adhere better to the surrounding tissue. Health Canada intends to remove them from the market as a precautionary measure, to “protect Canadians from the rare but serious risk of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL)” the department wrote in a news release Thursday.

Of 28 confirmed cases of BIA-ALCL reported to Health Canada, 24 involved that particular implant, the department said.

BIA-ALCL is not a cancer of the breast tissue, but rather a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that can develop months or years after the implants were put in. It usually leads to an accumulation of fluid inside the breast. It’s generally treated by carefully removing the implant and fluid containing the cancerous cells. In some cases, it can spread throughout the body, warranting chemotherapy treatment, according to the World Health Organization.

Health Canada will allow Allergan 15 days to present medical evidence about the implants’ safety. If the evidence isn’t “satisfactory,” Health Canada intends to suspend their medical license, meaning the product would no longer be permitted for sale in Canada.

France also announced that it intends to ban textured breast implants earlier this week.

Health Canada is currently reviewing breast implant safety and BIA-ALCL and plans to present its entire report by the end of April. A second report looking at other symptoms reported among recipients of breast implants will be released this summer, according to the press release.

If you have breast implants, Health Canada recommends that you speak with your surgeon to find out what type of implant you have received. If you experience any unusual changes to your breasts, you should contact a health-care professional and discuss any decisions about implant removal with them too.

If you’re considering getting implants, the department says you should get more information and discuss their risks with your health provider.