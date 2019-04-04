New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pays for frazzled mother’s groceries after woman forgets wallet

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern came to the aid of an exhausted mother who realized she had forgotten her wallet while at the checkout of a grocery store.

As the New Zealand Herald notes, the mother of two was shopping for groceries at a supermarket in Auckland when the woman realized she didn’t have her wallet on her.

Ardern just so happened to be behind the woman in line.

“Just when you think Jacinda Ardern couldn’t get any more lovely, low key and authentic,” the unidentified mother wrote on Facebook. “She goes and pays for your groceries at the supermarket, because you’ve got your shopping, have two kids with you and are about to put it all back as you forgot your wallet.”

According to New Zealand’s Stuff, the mother went on to note she had tried to explain to her kids the prime minister just footed the grocery bill, but the children only “cared about was how silly mummy was forgetting her wallet.”

“Totally lost on them,” the woman wrote in the now-deleted social media post.

On Thursday, Ardern was asked at a press conference about the good deed, but the prime minister didn’t get into the details about it, only saying she helped the family “because she was a mom.”

According to the Herald, the prime minister’s salary is about CAD$425,000.

Ardern, who last year joined the tiny club of female political leaders to give birth while in power, has been receiving praise around the world for her actions since a lone gunman stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch and shot dead 50 people and injured dozens more.

–with a file from Reuters