Top 10 Luke Combs songs

With Luke Combs tickets going on sale this week we wanted to highlight the top ten Luke Combs songs .

In 2015 when Luke Combs released his first hit single, “Hurricane,” he took the country music world by storm. He sold 15,000 copies in the first week and his song debuted at #46 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. In late 2016, Combs was named one of Sounds Like Nashville’s “Artists to Watch”.

At the beginning of March, Luke Combs became the first artist to have five debut singles hit number one on Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

For 2019, Luke Combs has already been contacted by Carrie Underwood telling him that he won the ACM (American Country Music) Award for “New Male Artist of the Year.”

While at the ACMs, Luke Combs will be performing with Brooks and Dunn at the awards show.

No. 10: “Don’t Tempt Me”

No. 9: “A Long Way”

No. 8: “Brand New Man”

No. 7: “Houston, We Got a Problem”

No. 6: “Must’ve Never Met You”

No. 5: “One Number Away”

No. 4: “Hurricane”

No. 3: “She Got The Best Of Me”

No. 2: “When It Rains It Pours”

No. 1: “Beautiful Crazy”

