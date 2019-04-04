Best songs from Luke Combs
April 4, 2019 1:47 pm
Updated: April 4, 2019 2:29 pm

Top 10 Luke Combs songs

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
Chelsey Jensen, Digital Content Coordinator for CISN Country 103.9 and Country 105
With Luke Combs tickets going on sale this week we wanted to highlight the top ten Luke Combs songs .

In 2015 when Luke Combs released his first hit single, “Hurricane,” he took the country music world by storm. He sold 15,000 copies in the first week and his song debuted at #46 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. In late 2016, Combs was named one of Sounds Like Nashville’s “Artists to Watch”.

At the beginning of March, Luke Combs became the first artist to have five debut singles hit number one on Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

For 2019, Luke Combs has already been contacted by Carrie Underwood telling him that he won the ACM (American Country Music) Award for “New Male Artist of the Year.”
While at the ACMs, Luke Combs will be performing with Brooks and Dunn at the awards show.

No. 10: “Don’t Tempt Me”

 

No. 9: “A Long Way”

Peaked at #33 on 6.16.2018

 

No. 8: “Brand New Man”

Peaked at #30 on 2.23.2019

 

No. 7: “Houston, We Got a Problem”

Peaked at #22 on 6.16.2018

 

No. 6: “Must’ve Never Met You”

Peaked at #14 on 6.16.2018

 

No. 5: “One Number Away”

Peaked at #3 on 6.2.2018

 

No. 4: “Hurricane”

Peaked at #3 on 5.6.2017

 

No. 3: “She Got The Best Of Me”

Peaked at #2 on 10.27.2018

 

No. 2: “When It Rains It Pours”

Peaked at #1 on 11.25.2017

 

No. 1: “Beautiful Crazy”

Peaked at #1 on 3.2.2019
