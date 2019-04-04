Canada
April 4, 2019 9:44 am

Fire breaks out at Trent Lakes home under construction

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A home in Buckhorn, which was under construction, was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night.

A A

A home under construction was destroyed by fire on Wednesday evening in Buckhorn.

Around 6 p.m., about 20 Trent Lakes firefighters responded to the call for a reported structure fire on Henry Street in the village about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Fire destroys home in Trent Lakes

Nobody was in the home when the fire broke out, according to fire officials on scene.

Neighbours tell Global Peterborough the home was recently purchased and was undergoing renovations.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

WATCH: Garage fire at Otonabee-South Monaghan Township home

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buckhorn
Buckhorn House Fire
Fire
henry street
Henry Street house fire
House Fire
Municipality of Trent Lakes
Trent Lakes
Trent Lakes fire
Trent Lakes House Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.