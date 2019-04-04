Fire breaks out at Trent Lakes home under construction

A home under construction was destroyed by fire on Wednesday evening in Buckhorn.

Around 6 p.m., about 20 Trent Lakes firefighters responded to the call for a reported structure fire on Henry Street in the village about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Nobody was in the home when the fire broke out, according to fire officials on scene.

Neighbours tell Global Peterborough the home was recently purchased and was undergoing renovations.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

