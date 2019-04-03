Winkler ranked No. 2 in Canada for entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is booming in Winkler, as evidenced by the city’s number two national ranking in a report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Winkler was second only to Whitehorse, Y.T., in the report, which evaluated Canada’s 125 most populous communities against 13 key indicators.

Mayor Martin Harder told 680 CJOB the city’s business-friendly community helps makes entrepreneurship successful.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do is make sure we have a business-friendly environment, ” said Harder.

“When we take a look at the numbers that CFIB put out today, and we see the number of young entrepreneurs, I think we’re on a path to a great future.”

Harder said a community incentive program for businesses and a strong culture of giving back likely contributed to the city’s high rank as well.

“We’re also probably one of the most generous communities anywhere in Canada.

“When we build – whether it’s sports teams or whether we do facilities or senior centres or whatever it is – we have such a generous business community,” he said.

“They appreciate the opportunities that are given to them and they contribute back to the community.”

Other Manitoba cities on the CFIB’s list included Brandon at 23 and Winnipeg at 57.

