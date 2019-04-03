Winkler police cancel annual bike auction due to a lack of bikes

It might not be an ideal announcement for residents looking to pick up some cheap bikes, but it’s great news as far as crime prevention.

Winkler police announced Tuesday their annual bike auction will be cancelled for 2019 – because police don’t have enough seized bikes to make an auction worthwhile.

READ MORE: Here’s how to prevent your bike from being stolen: Winnipeg bike shop owner

Police said on social media that the auction is expected to carry on as usual in 2020.

Due to a lower than usual number of bicycles, we will be canceling our 2019 bike auction. The bike auction likely resume in 2020 so please check back next year! — Winkler Police (@WinklerPolice) April 3, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg launches bike-sharing program aimed at tourists, downtown workers