Winkler police cancel annual bike auction due to a lack of bikes
It might not be an ideal announcement for residents looking to pick up some cheap bikes, but it’s great news as far as crime prevention.
Winkler police announced Tuesday their annual bike auction will be cancelled for 2019 – because police don’t have enough seized bikes to make an auction worthwhile.
Police said on social media that the auction is expected to carry on as usual in 2020.
