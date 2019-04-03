Saskatchewan weather outlook: April showers after driest March ever

After the driest March on record in parts of Saskatchewan, April showers are on the way.

March 2019

It was the driest March ever recorded in Regina with only four per cent of the normal precipitation falling during the month.

In Saskatoon, it was the eighth driest, with only 17 per cent of the normal precipitation falling throughout the month.

March 2019 ended up trending slightly colder than normal because the first 11 days of the month were significantly below average.

March 12 began a streak of warm days that lasted until the end of the month, but they weren’t enough to push the overall trend above normal.

Forecast outlook

Wednesday

Wind chills fell into the minus teens across the province Wednesday morning as temperatures tumbled back toward minus double digits to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies lingered through the morning, helping pop the mercury up above freezing before noon.

Mid-single digit daytime highs are expected during the afternoon with a chance of flurries in Saskatoon.

Wednesday night

Skies clear out Wednesday evening, allowing conditions to cool back below freezing overnight.

Thursday

After some morning sunny breaks, clouds build back in during the day on Thursday.

-5 is what it will feel like with wind chill in the morning before warming to double digits during the day as clouds return with a chance of showers.

Friday

Clouds will linger through the final day of the first week of April with a chance of flurries in Saskatoon early in the day with some late day sunny breaks possible.

Temperatures will swing up into high single digits in the afternoon before rain rolls in Friday night.

Weekend outlook

April showers continue into early Saturday as the next system passes by with some sunny breaks possible in Regina on Sunday and a risk of rain on Sunday.

Daytime highs should make it into the low teens both days.

