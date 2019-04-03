Canada
April 3, 2019 12:44 pm
Updated: April 3, 2019 12:45 pm

Shell urges CAPP to adjust emission policies to support carbon pricing

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this Monday, April 7, 2014 file photo, a flag bearing the company logo of Royal Dutch Shell, flies outside the head office in The Hague, Netherlands. Global oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is urging Canada's largest oil and gas organization to get off the fence and support both the Paris climate accord and the pricing of carbon to encourage greenhouse gas emission reduction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong, File

File: Peter Dejong, The Canadian Press/AP
Global energy giant Royal Dutch Shell is urging Canada’s largest oil and gas organization to get off the fence and support both the Paris climate accord and the pricing of carbon to encourage greenhouse gas emission reductions.

In a new report, Shell says it has reviewed its relationships with 19 industry associations around the world and decided to leave one of them, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, because of “material misalignment.”

It found some misalignment with nine others, including the Calgary-based Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

In the report, Shell says CAPP is out of line because it doesn’t comment on the Paris accord, nor does it publicly support federal and provincial carbon pricing frameworks in Canada.

It adds that it is aligned with CAPP, however, on support of Canada’s climate targets and policies that encourages technology and innovation to address climate change, as well as on the use of natural gas as an energy source and properly managing methane.

Shell was a much bigger player in the Canadian oilpatch before it sold most of its oilsands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in 2017.

“Taking into account the broader value of our membership, we remain a committed member of CAPP. We will continue to engage with the association and closely monitor our alignment on climate-related topics,” the Shell report concludes.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

