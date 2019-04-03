One teen in custody, another in hospital after Flin Flon stabbing

One teenage boy is behind bars and another is in critical condition after a stabbing incident in Flin Flon Monday night.

RCMP said an officer found a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries at a Callinan Street home, and acted quickly to administer first aid while waiting for medical responders to take the victim to hospital.

Police found the suspect, also 16, a short time later and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and a number of bail violations.

He’s currently in custody awaiting a court date in The Pas on Thursday.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate.

