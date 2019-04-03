One teen in custody, another in hospital after Flin Flon stabbing
One teenage boy is behind bars and another is in critical condition after a stabbing incident in Flin Flon Monday night.
RCMP said an officer found a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries at a Callinan Street home, and acted quickly to administer first aid while waiting for medical responders to take the victim to hospital.
READ MORE: Flin Flon RCMP bust local senior for cocaine and cash
Police found the suspect, also 16, a short time later and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and a number of bail violations.
He’s currently in custody awaiting a court date in The Pas on Thursday.
Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate.
WATCH: Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.