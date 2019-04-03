Wind warning issued for Waterloo region, Guelph area

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and the Guelph area which warns of high winds.

The statement was issued at around 11 a.m. and says that a cold front is passing through the area which will bring “strong westerly winds.”

The agency says to expect wind gusts up to 70 km/h with the potential to reach as high as 80 km/h.

The winds could have the potential to cause power outages.

They are forecasted to ease later this afternoon.