Belleville police looking for witnesses after 12-year-old boy reportedly assaulted

Belleville police are looking for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted in broad daylight.

Police say it happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Macdonald Avenue and Eastwood Park Drive.

Three teenagers, believed to be students at a nearby high school, allegedly grabbed the younger boy while he was riding a scooter home from school.

Two of the teens are alleged to have held the 12-year-old down while the third destroyed his scooter, according to police.

The trio then reportedly fled on foot.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact Const. Jordan Wells at 613-966-0882, ext. 4189 or jwells@police.belleville.on.ca.