Quebec taxi drivers ready to resume pressure tactics

Quebec taxi drivers are threatening to resume pressure tactics following a meeting with the province’s Transport Ministry that left them disappointed.

They warned they would “set the tone” and take on measures such as protests.

Taxi drivers from Montreal, Quebec City and other regions gathered on Tuesday to discuss a strategy on Bill 17. Transport Minister François Bonnardel invited them to participate in the consultations to improve the proposed legislation.

“I am convinced that we will be able to find not just possible solutions, but ways to improve this law,” he said.

Frustrated drivers, however, argue Bonnardel refuses to “hear the distress” of taxi drivers.

Taxi drivers are protesting the deregulation of the taxi industry announced by the Quebec government. The proposed bill includes abolishing a permit quota system, which will lower the value of taxi permits.

In Quebec, drivers paid $200,000 for their permit.

