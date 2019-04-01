Quebec taxi drivers call for independent study on proposed deregulation law

Taxi drivers are meeting with Quebec Transport Ministry officials in a bid to convince them to conduct a study on the impact of proposed deregulation.

As he headed into the meeting, Abdallah Homsy, a representative for taxi drivers, asked the premier, the transport ministry and members of the Quebec government to exercise restraint in their choice of words. He said the situation is critical.

Last week, the taxi industry put a halt on all pressure tactics after a driver tried to harm himself on live television.

Drivers are asking for an “independent, serious and transparent” study on the impact of deregulation on the taxi industry and its social costs, according to Homsy.

The meeting with departmental officials on Monday is expected to last until 5 p.m.

