Petes’ season comes to an end at the hands of Oshawa

The Peterborough Petes have been eliminated from the 2019 Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

After being outworked, outplayed and outscored 15-2 in the first two games of the series with the Generals, the Petes were able to turn things around. They found their footing and won Game 3. They were able to keep it close in games 4 and 5, but ultimately lost and are now packing up and going home.

The players feel they deserved a better fate.

“To go out and know that we played harder than they did, for more games then they did,” defenceman Austin Osmanski said. “Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve and it definitely stings.”

Less than 24 hours after their season came to an end, the team was back at the Memorial Centre packing up their lockers.

For Osmanski, it’s the last time he will do so, as his career in the OHL is now over. The 2018-19 season was one of ups and downs, but Osmanski says it was his favourite of the four he played in the league.

“It didn’t finish the way we wanted to and there were times it didn’t look like it was going so well,” he said. “But we played hard and it was definitely my favourite one, that’s for sure.”

Osmanski is unsure of what the future holds for him.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he said.

Adam Timleck and Chris Paquette are also graduating from the OHL.

Timleck is heading back to his hometown of Toronto, where he will lace up for Ryerson University.

Paquette is looking at his options. The 2016 Tampa Bay draft pick says he’s undecided; he may go pro or play for Royal Military College in Kingston.

“I’m discussing with my agent,” Paquette said. “See where it leads.”

As for the Petes, the organization is now shifting its focus to next year.

The 2019 OHL Priority Selection draft is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, with the Petes holding two first-round draft picks. The team has a total of 18 picks through 15 rounds.

The draft gets underway at 9 a.m.