Another dust advisory issued for Vernon

The Ministry of Environment, along with the Interior Health Authority, has issued yet another dust advisory for Vernon.

The advisory, released on Tuesday morning, comes after high concentrations of coarse dust particles were found in the air.

READ MORE: Can more be done to prevent Vernon dust advisories?

According to the ministry, Vernon was experiencing an hourly average of 190 micrograms of dust particulates per cubic metre — nearly four times the amount of contaminants when compared to the provincial standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

The ministry added that the average for the past 24 hours were 87 micrograms per cubic metre.

The ministry noted that dusty conditions this time of year are typically caused by vehicles stirring up gravel, and other winter traction materials, left on the roads.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 29, 2019): Vernon remains under dust advisory after 16 days

Tuesday marked the 18th day this year a dust advisory was implemented for Vernon. City residents have seen similar patterns over the last few years, though nowhere near as many days and none have come this late in the year.

In 2018, there were 13 dust-advisory days. In 2017, there were eight dust-advisory days. In 2016, there were just four dust-advisory days.

Dust advisory days issued for Vernon:

2016: 4 days

March 23 to 26

2017: 8 days

Jan. 31 to Feb. 2

Feb. 23 to 25

Feb. 28

March 20

2018: 13 days

March 5

March 10 to 14

March 16 to 22

2019: 18 days

Jan 29 to 31

Feb 26 to 27

March 4 to 6

March 18 to 23

March 27 to 30

April 2

The Interior Health Authority says the following groups should be extra cautious when dust advisories are issued:

People with asthma

Diabetics

Elderly

People with lung disease, heart disease or chronic respiratory disease

Infants

The health authority has also offered some tips to help those affected by the worsening air conditions:

Stay inside, ideally in an air conditioned environment

Keep windows and doors closed

Run an air cleaner

For more information about dust advisories, click here.

For more information on current air quality, click here.