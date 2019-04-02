CISN Sound Stage
April 2, 2019 11:51 am

Owen Barney

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
A A
Born and raised in Toronto, country artist Owen Barney has been strumming the guitar since he was just seven years old, influenced by country heavy-hitters Eric Church, Dean Brody, and Jason Aldean. He has played shows around Toronto from the age of 14, and has spent the last few years honing his skills as a performer.

Full Sound Stage

“Home”

“Drinkin’ Problem”
Report an error
CISN Sound Stage
Drinkin' Problem cover
Owen Barney
Owen Barney Home

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.