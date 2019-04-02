CISN Sound Stage April 2, 2019 11:51 am Owen Barney By Chelsey Jensen Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator Global News ; X - A A + Listen Born and raised in Toronto, country artist Owen Barney has been strumming the guitar since he was just seven years old, influenced by country heavy-hitters Eric Church, Dean Brody, and Jason Aldean. He has played shows around Toronto from the age of 14, and has spent the last few years honing his skills as a performer.Full Sound Stage“Home”“Drinkin’ Problem” Get daily local headlines and alerts Report an error CISN Sound Stage Drinkin' Problem cover Owen Barney Owen Barney Home Editor's Picks Cannabis Why do Canadians hate to buy marijuana online? Crime 'He was going to kill me': Man describes escaping Bruce McArthur’s van following attack Canada Ontario's veterans' fund turns younger vets away, returns money to government unspent Crime From Colombia to Lebanon to Toronto: How a DEA probe uncovered Hezbollah’s Canadian money laundering ops Canada What the RCMP is doing behind the scenes to prevent violent extremism World Most terrorists make known what they are up to: What are the signs? Canada For Canadian Muslims forced to recall horror of mosque shooting, here's how to cope Canada The Gaddafi condo: Redecorated at SNC-Lavalin's expense, luxury Toronto suite sits unused amid UN inaction
