Rain, rain won’t go away: Nova Scotia to receive spring storm on Wednesday

Be prepared for rain — lots of rain.

Environment Canada has placed the entire province under a rainfall warning ahead of a storm that is set to develop over southwestern Nova Scotia early on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Large parts of the East Coast are one ‘perfect storm’ away from being cut off from Canada

The rain is expected to be heavy and will be mixed with snow over parts of mainland Nova Scotia. Over Cape Breton, the rain will likely follow a period of snow.

Environment Canada says regions along the Atlantic coast are expected to receive the highest amounts of rain, with approximately 50 to 70 millimetres in the forecast.

In other areas, the weather agency is calling for between 25 and 40 millimetres.

WATCH (Sept. 11, 2018): Officials worry about effect of heavy rains on Oxford sinkhole

Due to the heavy downpour that is expected, the federal agency is warning of the potential for flash floods and water pooling on roads.