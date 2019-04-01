Head coach Scott Barney to lead rebuilt Humboldt Broncos for next 3 seasons

The Humboldt Broncos have signed head coach and general manager Scott Barney, 40, to a three-year contract.

The Ontario native completed a 19-year professional hockey career, including 27 games in the NHL, before getting hired as Humboldt’s assistant coach at the start of the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season.

READ MORE: Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Humboldt Broncos crash

He was appointed the interim head coach and general manager after Nathan Oystrick stepped down from the position in December 2018.

“I’d like to thank the Humboldt Broncos organization for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am ready and eager for the challenge ahead to work with the club,” Barney said in a press release.

“I look forward to moving my family to the community and starting this new chapter in our lives.”

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos SJHL playoff run comes to an end

The 2017-18 Broncos’ team bus collided with a semi-truck on April 6, 2018, on the way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Sixteen people died, including players and team staff. Thirteen others were injured.

Darcy Haugan, who died in the crash, was in his third season as head coach of the SJHL team when he passed away.

The rebuilt Broncos team earned a quarter-final berth in this year’s playoffs. Humboldt was eliminated by the Estevan Bruins in overtime during Game 7 at Affinity Place on March 26.