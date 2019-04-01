Weather
April 1, 2019 1:22 pm
Updated: April 1, 2019 2:41 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: mixed bag to start April

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Clouds return to kick off April, accompanied by a gusty northwesterly wind in Saskatoon's weather forecast.

April (snow) showers bring May flowers! The new month kicked off with a mixed bag of temperatures and conditions.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Clouds return to kick off April accompanied by a gusty northwesterly wind. Saskatoon saw flurries early Monday, and more precipitation is expected. Looking for a high of 9 degrees.

Scattered system slides into Saskatchewan with a mixed bag of precipitation.

SkyTracker Weather

Monday night

Clouds stick around with a chance of flurries overnight – 2 cm is possible. Winds stay strong gusting up to 50 km/h.

Strong winds to kick off April.

SkyTracker Weather

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest gusting up to 50 km/h. High of 2 degrees.

Wednesday

Cloudy skies early, starting to clear by the afternoon. High of 8 degrees expected with heavy winds restarting in the evening.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies with a big warm-up in temperatures. Looking for a high of 14 degrees.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-day Skytracker weather forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for April 1 was taken in Regina by Peter Hall.

Peter Hall / Supplied

