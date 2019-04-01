Saskatoon weather outlook: mixed bag to start April

April (snow) showers bring May flowers! The new month kicked off with a mixed bag of temperatures and conditions.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Clouds return to kick off April accompanied by a gusty northwesterly wind. Saskatoon saw flurries early Monday, and more precipitation is expected. Looking for a high of 9 degrees.

Monday night

Clouds stick around with a chance of flurries overnight – 2 cm is possible. Winds stay strong gusting up to 50 km/h.

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest gusting up to 50 km/h. High of 2 degrees.

Wednesday

Cloudy skies early, starting to clear by the afternoon. High of 8 degrees expected with heavy winds restarting in the evening.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies with a big warm-up in temperatures. Looking for a high of 14 degrees.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for April 1 was taken in Regina by Peter Hall.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.