Exclusive Montreal club 357c, which made headlines during corruption inquiry, to close

A private club that catered to Montreal’s business elite and attracted scrutiny in 2012 during Quebec’s corruption inquiry says it will be closing its doors next month.

Montreal’s 357c says in a message on its website that “changes in business practices” and high municipal taxes are forcing its closure.

READ MORE: Charbonneau whistleblower alleges UPAC didn’t investigate Quebec Liberals

The high-end establishment located at 357 de la Commune Street in the heart of Montreal’s old city also says its location limited expansion opportunities.

WATCH BELOW: Charbonneau commission recommendations

A favoured meeting spot of construction industry players, the members-only club had its ledgers examined during the Charbonneau inquiry into corruption.

Investigators from the inquiry said they weren’t interested in the club itself, but in “a tiny portion of the membership.”

READ MORE: Charbonneau Commission: Organized crime infiltrated Quebec labour union

Those construction bosses and engineering firm executives invited guests who included public servants and elected officials.

WATCH BELOW: Charbonneau Commission report

The club opened in 2002 in a 140-year-old building that had been abandoned for many years, requiring major renovation and reconstruction work.

It promised members a setting where business could be conducted “in the utmost comfort and discretion.”

READ MORE: Head of Quebec’s corruption inquiry asks: ‘Were you an incompetent imbecile’

A staff member confirmed Monday that the club is slated to close on May 24.

WATCH BELOW: Analyzing the Charbonneau Commission