March 31, 2019 2:29 pm

New Brunswick man dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 49-year-old New Brunswick man is dead following a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 49-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on Saturday near Northesk, N.B., just outside of Bathurst, N.B.

Police say that shortly after 7 p.m., officers received a report of a snowmobile collision on a groomed trail approximately one kilometre from Roger’s Lake Lodge.

RCMP believe that the 49-year-old from Lutes Mountain, N.B., was snowmobiling when he failed to make a turn and collided with a tree.

The man died at the scene.

The Mounties say the 49-year-old was wearing a helmet but that alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

