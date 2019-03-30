downtown intersection closed
March 30, 2019 4:29 pm

Pedestrian-involved accident closes corner of McPhillips and Jarvis: Winnipeg police

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A cadet vehicle blocks off the street after an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Michael Draven/ Global News
A A

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of McPhillips Ave. and Jarvis St. involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

READ MORE: Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by car near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge

The intersection will be closed in all directions for the next few hours, police say.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being hit by car near Polo Park, say Winnipeg Police

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

WATCH: Cash grab? Manitobans call for review of photo radar (Feb. 25)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown intersection closed
Investigation
Jarvis Street
McPhillips Avenue
Pedestrian
pedestrian hit
Pedestrian Involved Collision
Vehicle
winnipeg
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.