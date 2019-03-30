Pedestrian-involved accident closes corner of McPhillips and Jarvis: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of McPhillips Ave. and Jarvis St. involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

The intersection will be closed in all directions for the next few hours, police say.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

