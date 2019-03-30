Canada
March 30, 2019 3:25 pm

Côte-Vertu station closed this weekend

By Global News

The Côte-Vertu metro station will be closed Saturday March 30th and Sunday March 31st.

Metro commuters whose station is Côte-Vertu on the orange line will have to find alternative plans this weekend as the station is shut down on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

The station will not be accessible as workers will cut power in order to perform work.

The work is as a part of ongoing construction of the Côte-Vertu underground garage that will house 10 Azur trains.

The STM says they’ve implemented mitigation measures to help commuters get around.

  • Shuttle 810 — a high-frequency shuttle bus passing roughly every two to three minutes — will provide direct service to Côte-Vertu and Du Collège stations during operating hours.
  • The 470 Express Pierrefonds will be rerouted to Du Collège station.
  • The 64 Grenet will be extended to Du Collège station.

Côte-Vertu station will also be closed April 13 and 14, and depending on how much work gets done this weekend, it could also be unavailable to commuters April 6 and 7.

