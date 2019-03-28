Police seek suspects following aggravated assault in Moncton
Police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in an aggravated assault in Moncton Wednesday night.
Codiac Regional RCMP say they were called to the area of Penrose Street and Lady Russell Street shortly after 9 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man who had been seriously injured.
He was sent to the hospital for treatment
Police say their investigation led them to believe that two men were involved in the assault.
Officers have been unable to locate them.
Police believe the assault was an isolated incident.
