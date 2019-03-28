Police seek suspects following aggravated assault in Moncton

Police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in an aggravated assault in Moncton Wednesday night.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they were called to the area of Penrose Street and Lady Russell Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man who had been seriously injured.

He was sent to the hospital for treatment

Police say their investigation led them to believe that two men were involved in the assault.

Officers have been unable to locate them.

Police believe the assault was an isolated incident.

Penrose & Lady Russell.

RCMP in area conducting investigation. Yellow crime tape sectioning off area on Lady Russell, bottom of Penrose. Evidence markers on ground. Police observed carrying rifle and searching area with flashlights. Unknown as to why police presence in area. pic.twitter.com/tmv7G9tB1t — Wade Perry (@wadeperry1969) March 28, 2019