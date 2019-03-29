This is why Trudeau can’t afford any more mistakes

A recent Ipsos Reid poll shows that support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dwindling.

And the controversies that hang over his government — from public perception on pipelines to the scandal involving SNC-Lavalin to leaked government documents — could continue to plague the prime minister until Canadians mark their ballots this fall.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, Ottawa bureau chief for Global News Mercedes Stephenson sits down with Niki Reitmayer to discuss the issues that could decide the result of October’s federal election.

