The right to bare arms: Women in B.C. legislature fight for changes to ‘outdated’ dress code

The B.C. legislature is in the midst of another controversy, this time over a woman’s right to bare arms.

Over the past few days three female legislature employees have been told by legislature staff that the sleeves on their tops were too short to be worn in the Speaker’s corridor. One government employee was told to leave the hallway.

The legislature has a policy that men and women must wear “suitable business attire.”

Do we look unprofessional to you? Women in the @BCLegislature are being told our bare arms are unprofessional, do not constitute proper business attire for the halls of the House #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/1lJSWngP34 — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) March 28, 2019

“Business attire is for the men to have a suit and tie that would translate to proper business attire for female members,” Acting sergeant-at-arms Randy Ennis said.

“Society changes as we go forward in time. But sometimes there are things that need to be kept in tradition. Proper decorum and dress in the Speaker’s corridor and within the chamber is something that is being upheld at this point.”

The dress code requirement is only for staff in the Speaker’s corridor, which is the hallway that runs behind the legislative chamber. The unwritten rules have been enforced by members of the sergeant-at-arms staff.

The story has received significant attention online after a tweet from BC Today reporter Shannon Waters.

“It has been really nice to see, I honestly did not expect the tweet I put out there to blow up like it has,”Waters said in an interview. “The reaction has been, this is ridiculous… the 1950s called and they want their dress code back.”

Waters and other female staff are not opposed to a dress code but they are concerned about a lack of clear rules and guidelines.

“I think it is worth having a conversation about what is particularly unprofessional about short sleeves,” Waters said.

“What kind of brought this to a head is the fact women kind of felt we were being told our arms were not acceptable in a professional context, which seems really ridiculous. I believe the language that has been used to cover up really makes modern women bristle.”

The clerk at the legislature is now looking into the rules. Finance Minister Carole James says things should be modernized and it’s “extraordinary” that this issue is still coming up.

“I certainly think a change is well overdue. Last year we dealt with babies in the chamber. When I first started here they were still converting some of the washrooms to women’s washrooms,” James said. “I think the dress code is long overdue and needs to be done.”

Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau said legislature assembly staff told one of her staffers to wear a slip under her dress as it was clinging to her legs as she walked.

“The women in this building are here to work, not dress to outdated rules,” she tweeted.

One of my staff was told by the leg assembly to wear a slip under her dress as it was clinging to her legs as she walked. Heaven forbid people realize she has limbs under her skirt! The women in this building are here to work, not dress for outdated rules. @BCLegislature #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/OOPLkCMypg — Sonia Furstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) March 28, 2019

“The notion of telling women how to dress is indeed crazy,” Furstenau said. “I have never seen any unprofessionalism in this place. I am grateful to be working with the women in this place and they are all capable of making decisions on how they dress.”