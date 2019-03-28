WFPS kept busy with two fires on the same street

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WPFS) investigators are looking into what caused a pair of unrelated fires on Maryland Street Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Empty house, empty car fires keep Winnipeg fire crews busy overnight

A little after 11 a.m., WFPS said fire crews were called to a garage fire in the 400 block of Maryland.

The blaze was quickly contained and declared under control 15 minutes later.

While they were fighting the house fire, WFPS got a report of a car fire just down the street, closer to Broadway.

The flames from that blaze were threatening a nearby home, so the house was evacuated.

Crews put out the fire – after it had consumed two cars – and said there was no damage to the home.

There were no injuries reported as a result of either fire, but both are under investigation.

Damage estimates were not yet available.

WATCH: Goodwill store on Pembina catches fire after car crash