WFPS kept busy with two fires on the same street
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WPFS) investigators are looking into what caused a pair of unrelated fires on Maryland Street Thursday morning.
A little after 11 a.m., WFPS said fire crews were called to a garage fire in the 400 block of Maryland.
The blaze was quickly contained and declared under control 15 minutes later.
While they were fighting the house fire, WFPS got a report of a car fire just down the street, closer to Broadway.
The flames from that blaze were threatening a nearby home, so the house was evacuated.
Crews put out the fire – after it had consumed two cars – and said there was no damage to the home.
There were no injuries reported as a result of either fire, but both are under investigation.
Damage estimates were not yet available.
