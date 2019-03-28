Aggravated Assault
OPP officer in Kenora charged with aggravated assault: Ontario’s police watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press

KENORA, Ont. – A provincial police officer in Kenora, Ont., has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the arrest of a 48-year-old man last December.

Ontario’s police watchdog says the incident took place on Dec. 16 of last year after the office saw a vehicle on Highway 17.

The Special Investigations Unit says the driver pulled into the parking lot of a convenience store as a result of the officer’s interest in the vehicle.

The SIU says there was an “interaction” between the two and the man was arrested and taken to the Kenora detachment.

The agency says he complained about being in pain and was taken to hospital, and eventually was diagnosed with a serious injury.

It says OPP Const. Steve Jacko is due in court to face the charge on April 25.

