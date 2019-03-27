Regina police see significant increase in number of outstanding warrants

The Regina Police Service is dealing with a significant amount of outstanding warrants in the city.

Police reported 3,034 outstanding criminal code warrants in December 2018, a 13 per cent increase from December 2016.

They say work is constantly being done to reduce those numbers.

“Our officers are assigned by geographical location in the city so we help them understand who in their area of assignment might be wanted on warrants,” said Evan Bray, Regina Police Service chief.

“We’ve got front line officers that really dig into any of those warrants that exist in the system.”

Bray said 71 per cent of people wanted on criminal code warrants don’t have a fixed address, which can be a challenge.

“We have ways to work through that. Often times we are able to track people down and many times we’re able to deal with it through a phone call,” Bray said.

“We tell them ‘hey, you got a warrant, come in let’s get this dealt with.’”

