China-Canada feud over canola imports hurting Manitoba farmers

Canadian farmers are facing an uncertain future after China escalated its feud over canola imports.

Global News spoke with farmers at the Manitoba fair in Brandon who said they aren’t happy with how the situation has been handled.

Some said they feel abandoned — left to deal with the fallout of a dispute they had no part in.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada considering sending high-level delegation to China over canola dispute

The Canola Council of Canada says all its members have reported that Chinese importers are unwilling to purchase their products.

Canadian farmers supply 40 per cent of the canola to China and the freeze is forcing them to re-evaluate their crops. Many of them say they have been forced to switch to wheat or barley this season instead.

“I think a lot of people will be revising their seeding program this year. We certainly have given that some thought,” canola farmer Shelley Drysdale said.

“We have canola left from last year … we don’t know if we’re going to be able to sell it prior to seeding.”

READ MORE: Uncertainty for Canadian farmers as China escalates canola feud

The farmers are calling on the government to work with them to find a solution and to remember how tough this situation is on them.

“We’re not asking for a handout, we’re asking for good fair prices … What I want to see happen is the government taking care of the farmers. They don’t give a damn,” said Lawrence Mcallister.

Farmers who still have canola from last year worry about storing it in the summer heat.

WATCH: China says it blocked canola shipments from Winnipeg over fear of ‘harmful organisms’