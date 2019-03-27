Winnipeg wildlife rehabilitator calls for help to keep centre open

After a dozen years of helping injured and orphaned wildlife and nursing them back to health, the founder of a local animal rehab centre is asking the public for some help of her own.

Lisa Tretiak, founder of Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, said on social media Wednesday that due to urgent health issues, she’s going to have to take time off from her non-profit organization, and without fundraising and volunteers, she said, it’s going to be tough to keep the centre running while she recovers.

In the Facebook post, Tretiak said she’ll be undergoing surgery to remove an abdominal mass, which will put her out of commission for at least a few months.

“While I don’t want to close PWRC’s doors while I’m recovering, the Centre will not be able to operate without help,” she said.

“Finding a skilled rehab volunteer able to work full-time is nearly impossible. To fill my shoes, we need to hire a rehab supervisor to run the centre site and supervise the summer students and volunteers. I’m hoping to raise $10,000 to help keep our doors open.”

Tretiak said she’s also asking for volunteers to help co-ordinate the centre’s annual Walk/Run for Wildlife fundraiser – a major source of the organizations operating funds.

