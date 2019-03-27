Where do the hat trick hats go?
With Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins both getting a hat trick on Tuesday it left all the fans in Rogers Place with bare heads!
Lets break it down! You…
- Watch the goal
- Cheer
- Throw your hat
- Watch the Orange and Blue Ice Crew clean up the hats
- and…. What comes next?
According to this NBC Sports video, all the hats are donated to local charities and a few are kept by the player as a keepsake! HOW AWESOME IS THAT, OIL COUNTRY!?
