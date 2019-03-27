drai hat trick
March 27, 2019 4:12 pm

Where do the hat trick hats go?

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

EDMONTON, AB - MARCH 26: Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) display their hat trick pucks in the dressing room after a game against the Los Angeles Kings on March 26, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

With Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins both getting a hat trick on Tuesday it left all the fans in Rogers Place with bare heads!

Lets break it down! You…

According to this NBC Sports video, all the hats are donated to local charities and a few are kept by the player as a keepsake! HOW AWESOME  IS THAT, OIL COUNTRY!?

 

 

Did you know:

This was the first time since December 2008 when Sykora & Dupuis did it for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

EDMONTON, AB – MARCH 26: Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates a first period goal with Edmonton Oilers center Joseph Gambardella (45) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Alex Chiasson (39) against the Los Angeles Kings on March 26, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
