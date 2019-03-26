Snowfall warning in place for parts of western Alberta
Highways, roads and other surfaces in the Hinton, Grande Cache, Nordegg and Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734 areas could become treacherous between now and Wednesday morning.
A snowfall warning was issued for those areas Tuesday afternoon, with 10-20 centimetres possible.
“The combination of a Pacific low and an Arctic high battling it out across central Alberta will likely lead to heavy snowfall to the west,” Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.
“Pacific moisture has moved in with a low pressure system from the west. An Arctic high moving in from the north will create enough of a boundary to create heavy snowfall in the upper elevations near Hinton and Grande Cache.”
People living in, or travelling through the affected areas are being advised that the conditions could make surfaces difficult to navigate.
“The city of Edmonton should see a few snowflakes tonight, but much will melt on contact,” Beyer said. “There may be a light dusting on roads and vehicles in our area Wednesday morning.”
