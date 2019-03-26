Police seek ‘person of interest’ who allegedly offered Maple Ridge 12-year-old a ride home

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a “person of interest” after an unknown man allegedly offered a 12-year-old girl a ride home.

According to police, the alleged incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 23000 block of 118 Avenue near Golden Ears Elementary School.

READ MORE: Police say no evidence yet to corroborate alleged Vancouver child luring

The girl said no and returned home safely, while the vehicle drove off with no further incident, police said.

“This young girl did the right thing in saying no and immediately returning home and telling an adult she knows,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis in a media release.

“Police are trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle here and would like to speak with the alleged suspect. If you know who this person may be, please contact us.”

The individual is described as a Caucasian man, about 35 to 45 years old, who is balding with lighter grey hair. He was clean shaven and wearing a grey zip-up hoodie at the time of the alleged incident.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after 7-hour police standoff in Maple Ridge on New Year’s Day

Police say he was driving a later-model silver or gold Ford SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.