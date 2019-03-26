Calgary man wanted on 37 warrants including drug possession and theft
Police need the public’s help to find a Calgary man wanted on 37 outstanding warrants.
Eric Riyasat, 34, is wanted for alleged offences including carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession, theft, and breaking and entering, officers said.
He is described as six feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Riyasat’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
