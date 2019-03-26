The Toronto Blue Jays are back on the Kingston airwaves

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Toronto Blue Jays can be heard on a Kingston radio station.

Fresh FM, 104.3 has joined the Blue Jays radio network with broadcasters Ben Wagner and Mike Wilner.

“We felt it was time to get on board and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Brian Bailey, the program director at Fresh FM.

Bailey says Kingston will always come first in anything they do. He says they’ve listened to what the audience wanted to hear and Blue Jays baseball will return to the air waves in Eastern Ontario.

“We will continue to have the best music in the morning and afternoon’s along with our news updates,” continued Bailey.

“We will cover every night game and every contest on Saturday and Sunday. We really felt we needed something different at night. We have Kingston Frontenacs hockey in the winter and now Toronto Blue Jays baseball in the summer. We’ve covered all the bases. We love the Jays, and now our audience can follow the team throughout the season on radio, home and away on 104.3 FM.”

The Jays season opener is Thursday afternoon at the Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers.

Broadcast time on Fresh FM is 3 p.m.

Fresh FM 104.3 and Global News are both owned by Corus Entertainment, Inc.