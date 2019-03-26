Loaded stolen gun found in bushes in Simcoe: OPP

A loaded gun has been found in the bushes in Simcoe, according to police.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says the gun was located on Sydenham Street on Sunday afternoon, when a resident was doing construction in the area.

Sanchuk says the investigation has determined the gun was stolen from York Region in 2018.

He says it’s lucky no one was injured, including children, who could’ve found the gun.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

